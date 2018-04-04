Four US Marines are believed to have been killed in a helicopter crash in southern California.

The Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter from 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing cashed near El Centro at 2.35pm local time on Tuesday.

In a statement the Marine Corp all four of the crew were presumed dead.

An investigation is under way into the cause of the crash.

The names of the four who died have not been released.

The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing said in a statement it will wait 24 hours after families are informed before the names will be provided to the media.

A post on the El Centro Naval Air Facility’s Facebook page said: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends affected by the tragedy earlier today.”

The manufacturer Lockheed Martin says the helicopter is primarily designed to lift heavy objects, such as military vehicles, from ship to shore.

The 3rd Marine said the crash occurred during a routine training mission.