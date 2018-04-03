Nigeria’s Ambassador to the U.S., Rtd Justice Sylvanus Nsofor, has charged Nigerians in America to unite so as to influence their home country positively.

Nsofor gave the advice at a Town Hall meeting, jointly organised by the Nigerian Embassy in Washington, DC and the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) U.S.

He was represented at the meeting by Amb. Samson Itegboje, Nigeria’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN.

The theme of the meeting is: “The strength and voice of the Nigerian Diaspora’’.

The Nigerian envoy cautioned Nigerians outside the homeland against any division, saying the strength of their voice is in their unity.

According to him, the Federal Government established NIDO to influence the affairs of Nigeria and engage in nation building positively as well as promote the spirit of unity and patriotism.

He commended the organisation for its contributions to Nigeria, saying that he had studied them and appreciated them.

“They speak Nigeria First.

“There cannot be as there ought not to be any Nigerian in the U.S. who will not be a member of ‘The Nigerians In Diaspora Organisation’.

“Consequently, there cannot be within ‘the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation’ a splinter chapter or groups, no fragmentation of any sort.

“Because a house divided against itself is heading to ruin.

“At the risk of a repetition, our unity is our strength.

“The Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation is recognised by the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria blessed it, confirmed it and anointed it with its official grace to influence positively the affairs of Nigeria.

“This is to engage positively in nation building and promote the spirit of unity and patriotism,’’ Nsofor said.

He pleaded with them to be law abiding and remain proud Nigerians.

Earlier, Ms Patience Key, President, Board of Directors for NIDO U.S., said the organisation was established to harness the resources from the synergy of all Nigerian professionals in the diaspora for the socio-economic development of Nigerian.

“NIDO is a platform for Nigerians to brainstorm on solutions to our many deficiencies as a people and a nation both in our immediate community and homeland.

“No other people or nation can build a sustainable environment but the citizens that nation.

“The job is cut out for us as Nigerians.

“Complaining is good but we must proffer solutions. Nigeria and Nigerians are too wealthy to be impoverished.

“We are what we make Nigeria because Nigeria is you and me,’’ Key said.

Mr Chuks Eleonu, former President of NIDO, said the organisation’s achievements included billions of dollars in annual remittances to Nigeria, the Diaspora Commission Bill and progress on the Diaspora voting.