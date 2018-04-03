The Mexican government is not responsible for U.S. migration-related decisions, the Foreign and Interior Ministries said in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s statement.

Trump on Monday criticised the Democrats for allowing drugs and crime through weak immigration policies evidenced by caravans of immigrants heading to the U.S. southern border.

According to media reports, a large group of Central American immigrants is marching through Mexico to arrive at the U.S. border to seek asylum or illegally gain entry into the U.S.

The caravan is currently camped in Oaxaca, Mexico.

According to the Mexican authorities, the caravan has been taking place since 2010 and consists mainly of migrants from Central America’s Northern Triangle (Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador) who entered national territory without complying with the law.

“It is not the responsibility of the Mexican government to make immigration decisions for the United States or any other nation.

The appropriate U.S. authorities will decide, if necessary, whether or not to authorise entry into their territory at the authorised ports of entry and exit for any members of the caravan that request it,’’ the ministries said in a joint press release.

The Mexican ministries also noted that every year, the Mexican government informed Washington about the caravan’s progress.

They also highlighted that in order to resolve the issue of migration, Mexico should take part in international mechanisms such as the Regional Conference on Migration.

On Sunday, Trump threatened to cancel the North American Free Trade Agreement, accusing Mexico of refusing to stop the big drug and people flows.

Trump has also vowed to crack down on illegal immigration and build a wall along the border with Mexico to prevent illegal entry in the U.S.