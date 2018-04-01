Pastor Isaac Omohoro, the Area Superintendent of Apostolic Church of Nigeria (TAC), Lokoja Area has urged state governors to pay the salary of their workers, regularly to ease their social and economic problems.

He gave the advice at a news conference and the 18th Edition of TAC’s Easter Youth Retreat, themed: “We Are Bent But Not Broken” at the Church Area Headquarters in Lokoja.”

‘’The government of the day should have compassion on the citizens and show mercy.

“When salaries are paid, civil servants will be able to take care of their health, immediate needs, children and it will keep them healthy.

“It is an appeal to state governments in general that, they should have compassion on the citizens and pay salaries of their civil servants,” Omohoro said.

“The leaders are all Nigerians, no foreigner among them; they should put themselves in the shoe of the common man because people are suffering

He also called on the leaders at all levels to extend hand of fellowship and be compassionate to the less privileged, fatherless, widows, orphans and care for them putting smile on their faces through various humanitarian service.

The cleric, however, urged Nigerians to have faith and confidence in God to overcome all their present challenges, saying that “God Emmanuel’ is still with us as a people and as a nation”.

“As we celebrate the death, resurrection and ascension of our Lord Jesus Christ, I urge Christians to be steadfast and live a holy life.

“We must not be carried away by our present challenges or any attraction in the world, let Jesus alone be the centre of our attraction.

“If only Nigerians can appreciate this wonderful gift of Christ from God, which He has given to mankind, the insecurity situation in Nigeria, including Boko Haram, herdsmen killings, and kidnappings will be surmounted.

He expressed optimism that the 2019 general elections would be peaceful, saying, ‘’nothing will shatter the peace and unity of our nation, our confidence is rooted in God.’’

Pastor Paul Olukunle, the Area Witness Leader, told newsmen that “there is hope for this nation, we believe God that since Jesus died and rose again, there is hope for Nigeria. Impossibility will become possible; Nigeria will rise again to a greater height.

He, however, urged eligible voters to register and collect their Permanent Voter Card, to enable them vote for God-fearing candidates of their choice in the 2019 general elections.