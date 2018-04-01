Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran has condemned an Israeli attack on protesters in which some 17 Palestinians were killed.

The corps also called for the return of land seized by Tel Aviv in 1976, and stated that it will “spare no effort” to help Palestinians restore what it claims is rightfully theirs.

The attack on protesters March 30, during the so-called Land Day, saw least 17 killed and over 1,400 protesters injured.

“The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, as the Iranian nation’s powerful arm, will spare no effort to help the Muslim people of Palestine and will further activate its available capacities to restore Palestinians’ rights,” according to the statement.

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas held Israel responsible for the civilian casualties during protests and called on the international community to urgently intervene to “protect” Palestinians.

Dubbed “the Great March of Return,” the marches that began on Friday are planned to last several weeks, culminating on May 15 to mark Nakba Day (Day of Catastrophe), the day that Israel was created, according to the website.

The IRGC statement condemned the US and the EU for their support of Israel and said that the attack on unarmed protesters proves that Israel is afraid of a new intifada (uprising).

IRGC statements called for an immediate reaction to what it termed Israeli ‘crimes’ and the taking of practical steps to restore the rights of Palestinians.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohhamad Javad Zarif also condemned the attack in his Twitter account.

“On the eve of Passover (of all days), which commemorates God liberating Prophet Moses and his people from tyranny, Zionist tyrants murder peaceful Palestinian protesters — whose land they have stolen — as they march to escape their cruel and inhuman apartheid bondage. Shameful,” Zarif tweeted.