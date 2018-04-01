The governor of the Russian region of Kemerovo has announced he will resign in the wake of a deadly shopping centre fire.

In a video posted on the regional administration’s website, Aman Tuleyev said his departure was the “right, conscious and only true decision” following the blaze, which left more than 60 people dead, many of them children.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said “criminal negligence” was behind the fire and furious relatives have accused local authorities of hiding the true death toll.

Investigators said fire exits at the centre had been blocked, while a security guard had switched off the public address system.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said there had been “serious violations” at the Winter Cherry mall in Kemerovo, which is around 3,600km (2,200 miles) east of Moscow.