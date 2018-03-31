Malala Yousafzai says she has never been as elated about anything as when returning to her home town for the first time since a Taliban militant shot her there in 2012.

she arrived Pakistan‘s Swat Valley, flanked by heavy security in a helicopter provided by the country’s military.

Yousafzai is the youngest person to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

“I had never been so excited for anything. I’ve never been so happy before,” she said

Youzafzai, who is studying at Oxford University, admitted she had pined for her home, often looking at Pakistan on the map, saying she had waited for that moment for more than five years in the hope of returning.

“It is still like a dream for me – am I among you? Is it a dream or reality?” she said.

The 20-year-old said she planned to permanently return to Pakistan after completing her studies in Britain.

Ms Yousafzai was targeted by a gunman six years ago for a blog she wrote for the BBC’s Urdu service that advocated girls’ education, and was then flown to Britain for surgery, remaining abroad since