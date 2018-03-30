Russia says Britain has one month to reduce diplomatic presence: foreign ministry

Also Russia on Friday informed the Dutch ambassador of the expulsion of two diplomats in a tit-for-tat measure over the poisoning of a former Russian double agent in Britain, TASS state news agency reported.

Dutch Ambassador Renee Jones-Bos told TASS state news agency: “Two of my colleagues are leaving Moscow. But we (the embassy) are staying here.”

More so on Friday Russia government summoned European ambassadors to the foreign ministry to inform them of retaliatory measures to the expulsion of Russian diplomats over the poisoning of a former Russian double-agent in Britain.

Ambassadors from Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia as well as several non-EU member countries arrived on Friday afternoon, an AFP photographer saw.