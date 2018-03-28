Russia has said the UK most prove British intelligence services did not poison former spy Sergei Skripal.

The Russian foreign ministry also said in the absence of that evidence it will consider the case a murder attempt on Russian citizens as part of a massive political provocation.

Its comments come two days after countries across the world started expelling Russian diplomats in solidarity with Britain’s view that the Russian state poisoned former double agent Mr Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury on 4 March.