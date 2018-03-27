Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been taken to hospital with high fever and a severe cough, his spokesman has confirmed.

The 68-year-old has been struck down with an illness just weeks after police recommended he should be charged with bribery, fraud and breach of public trust.

Mr Netanyahu dismissed the remarks as “biased, extreme and full of holes like Swiss cheese.”

He has been questioned several times since the start of 2017 and is a suspect in two separate cases.

The Israeli prime minister is alleged to have received $100 (£72,000) in gifts from Hollywood mogul Arnon Milchan and other wealthy supporters.

He also stands accused of offering preferential treatment to a newspaper publisher in exchange for favourable coverage.

Mr Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing and claims the recommendations “will end with nothing”.