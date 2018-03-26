Moscow will retaliate against a series of expulsions of Russian diplomats from European countries and will provide a mirror-like response with regard to each case in the coming days, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

“There will be a mirror-like response. We will work it out in the coming days and give our response with regard to each country,” the source said.

Earlier in the day, European Council President Donald Tusk announced that 14 EU member states decided to expel Russian diplomats over the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in the UK.

The U. S. also expelled 60 Russian diplomats in a coordinated response to the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal in Britain.

The U.S. also ordered closure of Moscow’s consulate in Seattle.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has adamantly denied any Russian state involvement in the incident.

The former spy, Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, are in hospital in critical condition after

being found unconscious on a bench in the southern English city of Salisbury.

The elder Skripal was convicted of selling Russian state secrets to Britain in 2006 and was traded to Britain

in a high-profile spy swap four years later.

British authorities have said the Skripals were attacked with a Russian-developed nerve toxin identified as Novichok.