Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to divide Britain from its allies, according to Britain’s defence secretary.

Gavin Williamson, who is in Tallinn, Estonia, said the world’s patience is wearing thin with Mr Putin and his actions.

He said the world is united behind the British, which is a powerful message to the Kremlin.

And the Russian government has hit back, saying Britain’s accusations over the nerve agent attack on a former spy in Salisbury “border on banditry”.