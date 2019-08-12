<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

More than £100,000 has been raised for the family of 15-year-old Nora Quoirin, who went missing in a Malaysian jungle resort more than a week ago.

A dedicated hotline has since been set up to receive information about her whereabouts.

Officers leading the investigation into her disappearance have not ruled out the involvement of a “criminal element”.

Police deployed 348 personnel to search for Nora, who has special needs, on Monday morning – the largest team so far, the Malay Mail reported, while hikers are also taking part.

The search is concentrating on the mountain of Gunung Berembun, the paper added, quoting local police.

Nora’s aunt, Aisling Agnew, set up an online fundraising page which has reached more than £90,000.

It said Nora’s family were “distraught” following her disappearance, adding that the teenager’s “developmental disabilities make her especially vulnerable”.

Nora’s uncle Pacome has set up a separate campaign, which has raised about £13,000.

The teenager’s parents Meabh and Sebastien Quoirin, a French-Irish couple who have lived in London for 20 years, thanked those searching for their daughter, who went missing on 4 August.

“We want to say thank you to each and every one of you,” Ms Quoirin said. “We know you’re searching night and day for Nora. We see you working so hard and also praying with us and being with us.”

Malaysian police are being aided by the the National Crime Agency and Scotland Yard.

“The National Crime Agency, the Met Police and the Irish police are working together to help and support the Malaysian authorities relating to Nora Quoirin’s disappearance,” an NCA spokeswoman said.