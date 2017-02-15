White House confirms Trump’s call to Buhari

Advertisement

Sean Spicer, the Press Secretary to President Donald Trump has confirmed that the United States President called and spoke with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, puncturing speculations and claims by some commentators that the event never occurred.

Spicer, in his press briefing Tuesday speaking on Trump’s activities for Monday said: “…In addition to his in-person meetings with the prime ministers of Japan and Canada, the President also recently had phone calls with the presidents of Tunisia, Peru, Nigeria, Colombia and South Africa. Readouts are available on all of those calls.”

President Buhari, who has since transferred power to his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo, has been in London, United Kingdom, for the last three weeks, seeking medical help for a yet to be disclosed ailment.

He has not been seen publicly since his departure from Abuja, except in photographs with visitors, thus fueling rumours that he’s dead or seriously ill, despite assurances by Osinbajo, Senate President Saraki and Presidential aides that he’s “hale and hearty.”

His spokesman, Femi Adesina, released a statement Monday revealing details of the phone conversation between Trump and the president. His release was however greeted with mixed reactions with some claiming that it never occurred or that Trump spoke to an impersonator.