Gambian’s Jammeh declares state of emergency after election loss

Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh
Gambia’s outgoing President Yahya Jammeh has declared a state of emergency just two days before he was supposed to give up power after losing a general election.

Mr Jammeh is refusing to step down despite international pressure and the threat by other West African nations of a military intervention.

The 90-day state of emergency was announced on state television on Tuesday and will begin immediately.

Mr Jammeh is blaming what he calls the unprecedented level of foreign involvement in Gambia’s election.

