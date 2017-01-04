Ex-First Lady Patience Jonathan’s house raided by Police in Abuja

Advertisement

Some men of the Nigeria Police Force on Wednesday in Abuja, raided the home of the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Patience.

The building is located along Igbeti Rock Street, Maitama.

It was gathered that, apart from the private security guards, no other person was within the premises when the policemen arrived.

More than 20 policemen, who came in three hilux vans and another Toyota Hiace Bus, were said to have forced themselves into the building.

They were said to have broken into the building and went away with a brown envelope.

A source, who witness the incident, said that the heavily armed policemen were brief in their operation.

The source said, “Men of the Nigerian Police Force raided the home of the former First Lady, Patience today.

“A reporter from one of the television stations who witnessed the event, was harassed by security officers and her phone seized.

“The operation which took place at the Igbeti Rock street started at about 5pm.

“The policemen came in four vehicles and they also took away one hefty brown envelope. They didn’t speak to us on why they came and the content of the envelope.”