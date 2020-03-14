<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Do you plan on traveling abroad in the near future? Have you checked if you need a visa? Because if you do, you have to do some research because you may be able to get an electronic visa. If that is the case, you are no longer required to go to an embassy to get your travel document. Instead, you can apply online from the comfort of your own home, and we can teach you how to do that. The short guide below should be of assistance.

Step one: find out if the eVisa is available

Unfortunately, not all countries adopted the electronic visa system. As a result, it is possible for an eVisa to not be available for the country you want to visit. To find that out, do a simple Google search of the visa policy of the state you want to go to. That should clear things up for you in this regard.

Step two: find out if you are eligible for the eVisa you are interested in

While it is possible for an electronic visa to be available, it is also possible for you to not qualify for it. The visa policy of the country you want to visit includes a list of eligible nationalities for an electronic visa, so make sure to check it out. Some states issue an eVisa to only a few nationalities. Others choose to expand their list as much as possible. India, for example, issues eVisas for over 160 nationalities.

Step three: find a trustworthy visa service

Some countries have a government website you can use to apply for the desired visa. However, if you want to enjoy more benefits, you can go with a third-party company. They can facilitate the online visa application process for you. They also provide support and a lot of valuable information.





If you want, you can use this as step two. Why? Because some online visa services can tell you from the start whether you qualify for an eVisa or not just by providing your nationality. It spares you the research on the visa policy of the country you want to visit.

Step four: make sure to meet the requirements

The requirements for an electronic visa are usually not as extensive as when you apply through an embassy or consulate. Even so, you still need to meet a few criteria. They are different from country to country, but they all have one thing in common. You cannot apply for an electronic visa without a valid passport. After all, the eVisa is electronically linked to your passport.

Step five: fill in the online application form

Once you are done with all the steps above, you have one thing left to do, and that is to fill in the online application form. It usually takes just a few minutes, but you need to make sure that all the information you provide is 100% correct and accurate. Otherwise, your eVisa will be invalid, and you have to apply for a new one.

Before you submit the application form, you need to make the payment using a convenient method. You can use a credit/debit card or any other means that is accepted by the visa service you choose. Some of them accept PayPal, for example, or Alipay.

After the payment goes through, you are free to submit your application, and all you can do at that point is to wait for it to be approved. In rare cases, it gets denied, in which case you have to contact the embassy of the country you want to travel to. The eVisa arrives via e-mail, and in many cases, you are required to print it out before your departure.