Sir Jude Emecheta, chairman of Willie Obiano Support Group, has said that nobody will go against the zoning of governorship position in Anambra state because the procedure has become a moral burden on the people.

Emecheta also said that political parties opposing rotation are merely playing games to make aspirants fall for their bait and purchase forms only to be weeded out during party primaries.

In an interview with newsmen in Awka yesterday Emecheta who is rooting for a candidate from the South Senatorial district of the state said that any political party opposing the position is out of sync with the situation on the ground.

He said: “Anybody who is saying that the office of the governor will not be zoned knows he is playing games. We know them and they are trying to play mild game but it will not work.

“They are already preparing some one in the South (senatorial district) because it is a moral burden. Even in Nigeria those who say Igbos will not produce the President in 2023,it is not true. If they like let them take it to Rivers and give it to Rotimi Amaechi, we are OK.

Anyone who thinks he can take it to the North or Central (senatorial district) will face the wrath of our people”.

Emecheta said that those who argue that other aspirants contested in the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) party primaries are making mistake because it was normal democratic process.

He concluded: “Those who say they are not zoning know their members. They just want to make money from them and at the primaries they will screen them out”