The National Chairman of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) Dan Nwanyawu, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to send Mr Ibrahim Magu to the Senate for confirmation as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

Nwanyawu, who made the call while addressing journalists on Thursday in Abuja, said that the good works of Magu in acting capacity was a justification for the call.

“Let me join all well meaning Nigerians to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, send Mr Ibrahim Magu’s name to the Senate for confirmation.

“That will give him more teeth to pick those he has not picked in the past four years; nobody will run away from this,” he said.

Nwanyawu said that intelligence had it that some people were moving around and had even interviewed some people to take over from him, newsmen reports.

The chairman said that the activities of such people would truncate the current effort of the EFCC in the good fight against corruption.

He said that in the past few months, the activities of EFCC had been in the front burner.

Nwanyawu recalled that more than N700 million proceed of cyber crime was recovered from the Kano zone by the EFCC under Magu’s watch.

He said that similar recoveries were made in Edo, Delta and Enugu zones which was now reversing the perceive bad image of the country.

The chairman said that nobody should engage in crime because of hardship, saying that the names of Nigerians published by the FBI affected innocent citizens who believed in the country.

He said that the EFCC under Magu’s watch had uncovered fraud in the power sector.

He blamed bad roads, epileptic power supply and the state of basic infrastructures in the country on corrupt leaders in office.

Nwanyawu said that Magu should be allowed to finish the job and clear economic and financial crime in the country.

He said that politics should not be brought into EFCC as the fight against corruption ”is the most successful programme of Buhari’s administration”.

He said that he had stood for the chairman confirmation of Magu as EFCC boss when the cabals and some power bloc stood against it.

The chairman said that he was speaking out as someone who had been monitoring activities of the commission and as a patriot.

He said that ”anybody who is opposed to corruption and stealing of public funds should toe the same line.”