Zenith Labour Party collapses into PDP in Ondo

Shortly after meeting with four governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at his residence in Ondo Town on Thursday, the former Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko has resolved to join the PDP.

Mimiko joined the PDP alongside stakeholders of his party, the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, across the 18 local government areas of Ondo State.

The decision was reached after leaders of ZLP met at Mimiko’s residence immediately after the former governor had met with the four PDP governors.

At the meeting were Mimiko, former Deputy Governor and ZLP governorship candidate in 2020, Agboola Ajayi, his running mate, Gboye Adegbenro, former speaker, Jumoke Akindele, the state chairman of ZLP, Hon Joseph Akinlaja among other leaders.

After deliberations at the meeting, the ZLP leaders decided to pitch their tent with the PDP as they stated that the move would enable PDP to rescue the country from what they described as the misrule of the APC and as well set the country on a path of peace and progress.

According to the stakeholders, PDP is the most viable platform to work with in order to be able to work towards winning future elections in the state and in the country as a whole.

The Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal had led Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State to meet with Mimiko over the move.