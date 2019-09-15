President Muhammadu Buhari in his goodwill message to the Esogban by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, joined members of Edebiri family, friends and well-wishes in celebrating an important and respected son of Bini Kingdom’s rich culture and heritage.

One of President Muhammadu Buhari’s support groups in the South-East, the Zikist-Buharist-Movement, ZBM, has urged the President to show more commitment in addressing the infrastructure deficiencies of the South-East.

It also told President Buhari that his victory at the presidential election petition tribunal should be a good ground to consummate rotational presidency and cede the 2023 Nigeria presidency to a person of South-East origin.

In its message, chairman and secretary of the group, Stanley Ohajuruka and Godwin Onwusi, respectively, said: “ZBM once more congratulates Mr. President and uses this victory to remind him to urgently address the dilapidated federal roads in the South-East, Second Niger Bridge, Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Railway line, the non-existence of gas pipelines in the region, especially Nnewi industrial zone and revamp Enugu Coal.

“The next four years is important, because of the trust international investors and lenders have in you due to your uncommon integrity quotient.”

