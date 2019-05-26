<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Zamfara State Governor Abdulaziz Yari yesterday described as the will of God, Friday’s ruling of the Supreme Court voiding the election of all candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the governorship, national assembly and state legislative elections.

Yari would have been a member of the 9th Senate but for the court’s verdict.

Speaking through his media adviser, Ibrahim Dosara, Yari said he and the APC had accepted the court’s decision.

The party and its supporters, according to him, had done “everything possible to ensure APC did not lose Zamfara State but as Allah wanted, the party lost the state.”

Yari who addressed party supporters in Gusau, the state capital on the development, said the members had “also done their best in ensuring the viability and capability of the party to continue to hold on to power to provide more dividends of democracy to the people of the state, but as Allah wanted it, the Supreme Court judgement went the way it happened.”

He urged them and other residents of the state to remain calm, peaceful and law abiding.

He directed security agencies in the state to be more vigilant to ensure adequate protection of lives and property of the people in the state.

He also promised to carry all members along to the next level and urged them to be more united.