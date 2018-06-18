A senator, Kabir Marafa, representing Zamfara Central Senatorial district has declared his intention to vie for the governorship slot in the state.

The senator disclosed this while receiving newly elected executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at his residence in Tsafe Local Government Area of the state.

The executives were at the senator’s residence on a Sallah visit.

Mr Marafa said he joined the race due to “numerous calls from members of the party in the 14 local government areas of the state.”

The lawmaker explained that he would officially declare his intention to contest in an occasion to be held soon in Gusau, the Zamfara state capital .

He also explained what he had to offer the electorate.

“If elected, I would fight corruption, injustice and provide the much needed leadership to stimulate the growth and development of the state. If we provide security, our people will return to their homes and farmlands to do what they know best, farming.

“If given the needed support, we in Zamfara can feed the country with the enormous resources Allah has blessed us with,” he said.

Mr Marafa ‘commended’ the state governor, Abdulaziz Yari, for “admitting his failure to provide the needed leadership to tackle the security challenges facing the state.”

He pledged to look at the state’s legal system to make it conform with the true teachings of Islam for the benefit of all.

Mr Mafara, who serves as the chairman, Senate committee on petroleum resources, is the state governor’s political foe, though both men are members of Nigeria’s ruling party, APC.

Zamfara has been ruptured by violence in recent months with armed bandits killing scores of people and destroying several houses.