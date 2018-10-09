



The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), has said it is the Commission’s responsibility to either reject or accept the list of candidates submitted to it by political parties.

INEC director for Voters’ Education and Publicity, Oluwole Osaze Uzzi made the declaration in a telephone interview with newsmen.

The main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), has accused INEC of a purported plot to bend the rules to smuggle in candidates from the Zamfara state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which the PDP noted failed to conclude its primaries on Sunday, the last day for completion of processes for the emergence of candidates for all elective offices ahead of the general elections.

The PDP further alleged that it was aware of a meeting “between topmost officials of INEC and Zamfara state government, where the commission was instructed to manipulate the system and bend the rules to accommodate the APC. ”

But in his reaction, the INEC spokesperson appealed to the main opposition party not to heat up the polity by making claims it could not substantiate.

He said: ” We are waiting for the parties to submit their list before we know what to do.

” It is not for the PDP to tell us what happened and what did not happen, “We don’t want to second guess. Let us wait for the final date.”