



Following the emergence of two factions in Zamfara State PDP, parallel primary elections were conducted by the two warring factions.

The elections were held at two separate places where the two candidates Hon. Ibrahim Shehu Gusau and Hon. Bello Mohammed Mattawale Maradun were declared winners.

The two factional governorship candidates were former members of the national Assembly and had also contested same position in 2015 and lost.

According to the election results, Hon. Ibrahim Shehu’s faction which was held at Damba area in Gusau, the state capital, was announced by the returning officer, Nasiru Ahmed Zabarma, with a total of 1521, while Hon. Bello Mutawalle’s faction held at the house of former minister Bashir Yuguda, announced a total number of 1422 votes for their candidate.

Meanwhile, both factions are claiming the right of ownership of the party, while the two results have seen been sent to Abuja national headquarters of the party.