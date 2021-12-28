Zamfara PDP conducts congress, elects executives

Despite the crisis that trailed the exercise, the Zamfara State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has elected a new executive council.

The election, on Monday night, threw up retired Colonel Bala Mande as the new Chairman of the PDP in the state.

Speaking at the end of the congress, the State’s Deputy Governor, Mahadi Ali, expressed concern at the “way and manner” PDP was been treated in the North-Western state after the defection of the state Governor, Bello Matawalle, to the All Progressives Congress.

Ali described the opposition PDP as a law-abiding party, contending that it has the constitutional right to exist in the State.

He pledged to build a new PDP in the state, using vibrant and intellectually-oriented youths.

Ali said such move would enable the party to take over the leadership of the state after the 2023 general elections.

He urged the Governor to leave the PDP alone and concentrate on tackling the challenges facing the state.

The DG also tasked his boss to provide the state with meaningful development, adding: “The education of our children remained at a standstill.”

In his inaugural speech, the new chairman stressed that the new leadership was determined to bring developmental changes to the party and the state.

Mande pledged that the party would continue to be orderly in its operations.

The newly elected executives included: Prof. Kabir Jabaka, Deputy Chairman; Faruk Ahmed, Secretary; Abdullahi Salmanu, Youths leader; and Abba Bello, Publicity Secretary.

Others were: Hajiya Madina Shehu, Woman Leader; Usama Maharazu, Treasurer; Saidu Baidu, Auditor; and Shaaibu Attahiru, Legal Adviser.

Also elected were: Abbul Mustapha, Vice Chairman, Zamfara Central; Ali Namoda, Vice Chairman, Zamfara North; and Muazu Gwashi, Vice Chairman, Zamfara South.

It would be recalled that the PDP had rescheduled its congress twice before it eventually conducted it on Monday.

On Monday, the party relocated to a different venue as the initial venue selected for the congress was attacked by some unidentified people and set alight.