



The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Zamfara state, Alhaji Bello Matawallen-Maradun, has promised to tackle youths migration if elected as a governor of the state in the upcoming 2019 general elections.

The title holder of Matawallen-Maradun made the promise at a news conference in Gusau on Saturday.

He lamented that majority of youths in the state engaged on migration to other states and neighboring countries, especially Niger Republic.

He attributed the problem to poor economic activities in the state, saying that “the present administration in the state had neglected youths empowerment and skill acquisition in the last eight years which necessitated our youths to migrate to other states and neighbouring countries looking for jobs”.

According to him, the state is in serious need of social and economic interventions to address various insecurity challenges and other social vices.

He said: “It is in my blueprints to bring in investors to the state to utilise abundant mineral human and agricultural resources.

“Our state is blessed with abundant mineral resources and agricultural resources that if well harnessed, Zamfara would be one of the best states in the country.

“This is the right time for the people of the state to unite and vote for the responsible people who are ready to serve the state.

“The reason I am giving emphasis to youths migration is because I have the experience, I was opportune to carry out some cantracts in Niger Republic and most of the youths I saw engaging in illegal mining there are from Zamfara state.

“That is why I had it in mind that if I am opportune to be elected as governor of this state, apart from handling the issue of insecurity, the next top agenda to focus on is tackling youths migration and creation of various programmes to generate employment opportunities for our youths for their future development.”

He, therefore, cautioned youths in the state to avoid political thuggery and violence and engage in various trades, to become productive in the society.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that he had emerged winner as the state PDP governorship candidate at state primary elections of the party last week.