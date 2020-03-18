<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The All Progressives Congress (APC0 has warned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP0 to steer off its appeal to the Supreme Court asking for a review of the apex court’s judgment on the Zamfara Governorship election.

In a statement issued just minutes before midnight on Tuesday, the APC raised “serious objection to the attempt by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to interfere in the Supreme Court’s decision to reserve its judgment on the Zamfara State governorship election matter”.

The statement which was signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu further added; “We state emphatically that PDP has no business in this matter as it is clearly an intra-party affair in which the All Progressives Congress (APC) is asking the Apex Court to review its judgment.

“Nigerians would recall that our party had disagreement over the conduct of our primaries in Zamfara State for which a member of our party instituted a court case.

“This led to an unexpected judgement leading to the quashing of our overwhelming victories in Zamfara State in the 2019 elections.

“Meanwhile, it is an established fact that the Supreme Court had earlier declared that they can only review their judgement to correct errors. So, we wonder why the PDP is shivering over this matter as if they are aware there could be error.





“Our suspicion is supported by the PDP’s well known crooked tactic of always crying wolf when they perceive that the rule of law rather than impunity is about to take effect.

“Let it be known that the Justices of the Supreme Court have never lacked the courage to act rightly even in the face of the PDP’s usual intimidation and blackmail.

“For the record, the public should note that the matter before the Supreme Court has nothing to do with the 2019 elections in Zamfara State that were won by the APC candidates. It is important that the public is reminded that the results of the elections were duly announced and our candidates were declared as winners by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). We need to state that the matter in the Supreme Court has nothing to do with the outcome of the elections where the PDP was clearly defeated. In other words, the Zamfara State case shares no similarity with either the Bayelsa or Imo case.

“It is therefore irresponsible of the PDP to raise infantile accusation against the Supreme Court and our party. On this matter, PDP is an interloper and a shameless busybody. We call on the Judiciary to ignore the PDP’s antics and focus on ensuring justice in its ruling’.