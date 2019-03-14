



The Zamfara State Governor-Elect, Mukhtar Idris, has promised to boost the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the state for the development of the people.

He made this promise on Wednesday while receiving the management of the Internal Revenue Board who paid him a congratulatory visit at his home town in Gusau, the state capital.

According to him, the board should intensify effort to generate funds for the actualisation of developmental projects in the northwestern state.

“I am very happy with your performance, but I want you to put more efforts to make sure that in the next few months, everybody will be smiling in Zamfara.

“What you are generating will be enough to pay at least state government salaries. In the next few months, we will be having a similar meeting so that we can sit down and look at areas where the government can help you enhance the work,” he stated.

In their remarks, the leadership of the board said they were in his residence to express their joy over Idris’ emergence as governor of the state

They also pledged to work tirelessly in generating more revenue for the progress of the state.