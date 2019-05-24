<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Following the Supreme Court Judgement on Zamfara All Progressive Congress (APC) participation in the 2019 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it will announce its decision on Monday.

The Commission will be meeting on Saturday to take final decision.

The Saturday meeting according to the commission will be the second since the Supreme Court Judgement on the issue.

INEC, however, said that the decision reached at the meeting will be made public on Monday, 27th May 2019.

The commission had earlier met on Friday to deliberate on the issue.

The meeting which is scheduled for Saturday, 25th May is to take decision on the outcome of the elections in the state

The apex Court had ruled earlier today that Zamfara APC did not conduct party primaries, thus all the votes gathered in the elections are a waste. The court also ruled that the party that emerged as a runner up should be declared winner.

The planned meeting of INEC management team was announced on Friday through a press statement signed by Mr.Festus Okoye a National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee.

The statement reads: “Following the Supreme Court’s judgment delivered today 24th May 2019 on the Governorship, National and State Assembly elections held in Zamfara State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) held an emergency meeting to consider the court’s decision.

“The Supreme Court ruled that the All Progressives Congress (APC) did not hold valid party primaries as required by law. It held that all the votes scored by the APC in the said elections are wasted votes and declared that the candidates of political parties with the second highest valid votes and the requisite spread should be declared as having been elected.

“The Commission will meet again tomorrow Saturday 25th May 2019 to further deliberate on the issues arising from the said judgment, while the final decision on the matter will be communicated to the public on Monday 27th May 2019. “