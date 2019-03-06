



Ahead of Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections, All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, governorship candidate in Zamfara State, Alhaji Sani Shinkafi, has accused the state governor, Abdulaziz Yari, of plotting to rig the election using men of Nigeria Police.

He alleged that Yari was planning to use 15 units of Mobile Police Force to rig the elections in the state.

In the petition to the IGP, entitled: ”Plot by Zamfara governor, Yari, to rig March 9, 2019 has been discovered,” Shinkafi claimed “credible information indicated Yari had perfected the rigging plans.

He alleged that the governor was carrying out the plans “in connivance with a National Commissioner in the Police Service Commission, Abuja.”

The petition read in part: “The plot is to use the Mobile Police to disrupt the election and chase away voters in areas considered to be strongholds of APGA, NRM, PDP and G8 supporters across the 14 local government areas of the state.

“The governor boasted during his meeting with All Progressives Congress, APC, factional chairman and APC factional governorship candidate, APC factional state secretary and APC factional Youth Leader over his plans.

“Governor Yari has repeatedly stated that the party will not allow free, fair and credible election in Zamfara State.Governor Yari anchors his confidence on what he and his supporters call ‘Federal Might’. He believes that APC-controlled Federal Government will send 15 units of Mobile Police in addition with other security agencies to rig the election in favour of APC.

“He made it clear that he will intimidate the major opposition parties, PDP, APGA, NRM candidates during the election to have their way. We urge the Federal Government lead by President Muhammadu Buhari to know that the Zamfara State is part of the federation called Nigeria and the people of the state deserve to be given equal protection to vote for candidates of their choice in a peaceful atmosphere not a militarized one as Governor Yari is planning to do.”