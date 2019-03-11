



Alhaji Mukhtar Shehu Idris of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared the winner of the Zamfara State governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The state Returning Officer, Professor Kabiru Bala of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, said Idris scored 534,541 votes to beat his closest rival, Alhaji Bello Mohammed Matawalle, of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 189,452 votes.

APC won a majority of the votes in all the 14 local government areas of the state.