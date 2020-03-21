<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, On Friday reiterated its position that the Supreme Court has no option but to dismiss the application by the All Progressives Congress, APC, to review its judgment on the Zamfara governorship election matter.

PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated this yesterday after a meeting with party stalwarts from Zamfara state in Abuja.

The publicity scribe who had earlier addressed the media on the same subject matter last week again told newsmen that the plot to arm-twist the apex court would be resisted.

He said: “The PDP is aware of the efforts being made by agents of the APC to blackmail and arm-twist the Supreme Court to commit a judicial summersault and give them judgment through the back door.

“But our party, the generality of Nigerians and in fact the justices of the Supreme Court know that the court has no option before it than to dismiss the application.





This is because the Supreme Court had consistently decided on the finality of judgments reached at the court, which it reaffirmed in its judgments on the Bayelsa and Imo state governorship elections, where the apex court dismissed the applications for review on the ground that it lacked jurisdiction to review its own judgment.

“So the inevitable fate of the APC application on Zamfara is to be dismissed. It cannot have any life before the Supreme Court.

That is why the Supreme Court had no business in the first place reserving judgment on the matter. In fact, all issues bothering on review were never reserved for judgment but dismissed because of the Supreme Court’s belief in the finality and infallibility of its own judgment.

“Our position is that the Supreme Court should resist the APC and abide by its own verdict of not reviewing any judgment already delivered by it”, he said.

Ologbondiyan argued that doing the contrary

“is capable of triggering a breakdown of law and others in Zamfara state, destabilize our nation and truncate our hard-earned democracy.”