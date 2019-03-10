



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Zamfara says elections were not conducted on Saturday in some Registration Areas in Shinkafi Local Government Area of the state.

The INEC spokesperson in Zamfara, Garba Galadima, told newsmen, Sunday morning that elections in those areas have been rescheduled.

Shinkafi Local Government Area is one of the areas in Zamfara State suffering from attacks by armed bandits. About 30 local businessmen returning from a market where killed in the area last week.

Shinkafi and Zurmi local government areas make up one federal constituency.

It was earlier reported how armed bandits killed sixteen people at Dumama community in Zurmi Local Government Area late on Friday.

According to the INEC official, there will be elections in two Registration Areas (RAs) of Shinkafi Local Government Area. The two areas are Kwari registration area which has 10 polling units and Kurya registration area which has nine polling units.

Galadima stated that elections were not held due to insecurity.

“The Security Agents advised against holding the elections on Saturday 9/3/19 alternatively rescheduled to Sunday 10/3/19 so as to mobilise all the Security Agents to the affected areas,” he said in a message to newsmen.

“The polls were peacefully conducted in other parts of the state and collation of results in progress,” Mr Galadima said.