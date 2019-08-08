<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The former deputy governor of Zamfara state, Alhaji Mukhtar Ahmad Anka, former speaker of the state house of assembly Alhaji Bature Umar Sambo and ex secretary to the state government Alhaji Muhammad Bawa Gusau on Thursday defected to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

The defected politicians also include former commissioner for Youths and skills acquisition, Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammad Gurbin Baure, seven serving councillors and 194 ward chairmen from the opposition All Progressive Congress.

Speaking during their formal reception into the party, the former deputy governor Alhaji Mukhtar Ahmad Anka said they were moved by the exemplary leadership style of Governor Bello Muhammad Mutawalle.

In his address, the former speaker of the state who defected to the party alongside his supporters said they had decided to join the ruling party to help the executive governor move the state forward citing the ongoing peace deal as example.

The former commissioner of Youths said he had defected to the ruling party with his supporters.

Responding to the development, governor Bello Muhammad Mutawalle said his administration is maintaining an open door policy and he would be ever ready to accept constructive criticisms and valuable suggestion

“We are making effort to restore peace to the state and our effort is yielding great result. Those living in our rural communities will testify to that. Economic activities have started picking up as rural markets have opened again, ” he added.