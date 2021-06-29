The 2019 Governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Zamfara, Alhaji Sani Abdullahi, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Abdullahi announced his defection alongside officials of APGA at the state, local governments, and 147 wards, on Tuesday in Gusau.

The APGA chieftain said he left the party not because he was offended by anyone, but in order to contribute to the development of Zamfara and Nigeria at large.





According to him, in his 19 years under the platform of APGA, he has held different positions at the state and national level, and until now, was Secretary of APGA Board of Trustees.

“I have written to notify the APGA National Chairman of my membership denouncement and also thank the party for all the opportunities given to me to serve,” he added.

Abdullahi explained that his defection was also to support Zamfara governor’s efforts to restore peace in the state.