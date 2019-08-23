<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress on Friday told its members not to comment on the ongoing investigation of ex-governor Abdul’Aziz Yari by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission.

The state party Chairman, Lawal Liman, said the decision was to allow the EFCC and ICPC to conclude their investigations without interference.

Liman, who received APC executives from the 14 Local Government Areas of the state at the party secretariat in Gusau, said nobody has the right to interfere with the investigation as both EFCC and ICPC were carrying out their lawful duties.

READ ALSO: 3,891 debtors owe banks above N1bn each

“You know, one of the manifestos of our great party, the APC and major area given priority by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is the fight against corruption.

“The former governor, Yari is a law-abiding citizen, he is not above the law, therefore he can be investigated as any Nigerian.

“Nobody has the right to say anything over the investigation until it is concluded by the relevant authorities.

“I am therefore appealing to our members to remain calm and always be law-abiding”, Liman stressed.

Newsmen report that during the visit, the APC executives from 14 LGAs of the state reiterated their solidarity and loyalty to the party.