The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has called on the national secretariat of the party to call the Senator representing Zamfara Central, Kabiru Marafa, to order for alleged anti-party activities.

The State Chairman of the party, Alhaji Lawal Liman, said the appointment of an ex-chairman of the Marafa-led faction of the state’s APC, Alhaji Sirajo Maikatako, as a permanent commissioner in the Peoples Democratic Party-led state government’s Hajj commission was an indication that he (Marafa) was working for the PDP.

This, he said, deserved a disciplinary action.

According to him, the appointment showed that Marafa was a loyalist of the PDP and should be called to order for allegedly sabotaging the APC.

Liman explained, “Since the beginning of (the) APC crisis in the state, Maikatako had been parading himself as the APC chairman under Senator Marafa’s faction. He was holding the post until March 15 when the Federal High Court, Gusau, confirmed me as the bona fide APC chairman in the state.

“This is the clear indication that those self-acclaimed APC members who are loyalists to Marafa, popularly referred to as G8 Group, have been working for the PDP.”