



Some All Progressives Congress stakeholders in Zamfara are meeting to avert crisis after Governor Abdulaziz Yari kicked against arrangements made to conduct direct primary to select the party’s governorship candidate.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the meeting involved the governor, security agents, all APC governorship aspirants and the committee mandated by the APC national secretariat to conduct the primaries.

The direct primary was scheduled to commence this Tuesday, but the governor on Monday night said he would not allow the exercise to hold in his capacity as the chief security officer of the state.

NAN learnt that the governor’s major grouse is the exclusion of the party executives from the exercise, claiming that it would lead to breakdown of law and order.

However, Chairman of the state governorship primary election committee, Dr Abubakar Farin, maintained that all contending issues had been resolved and the committee would go ahead with the exercise.

He stressed that the state and local government APC executive councils have no role to play as they had been dissolved by the national secretariat of the party to pave way for free and fair primary.

NAN reports that nine aspirants are seeking the APC governorship ticket in the state.