



As Zamfara APC prepares for governorship primary election on Wednesday, movement has been restricted to 7am to 7pm in all parts of the state.

This was announced by Governor AbdulAziz Yari Abubakar while speaking to newsmen in his office.

The Governor maintained that the decision was part of his government’s efforts to provide adequate security during the election.

He therefore strongly warned that law breakers would face the wrath of the law, apologizing to the people for the inconveniences this might have caused.

It could be recalled that, the election was postponed twice due to insecurity problem as well as the delay in the arrival of election materials from Abuja.

Meanwhile, demonstrations are still going on in many parts of the state, as irate mobs have continued to terrorize people, while the security operatives are combat ready to effectively curtail the menace.