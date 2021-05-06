The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara has commenced distribution of 400 cattle to its members for Sallah celebration.

Former governor Abdul’aziz Yari donated the cattle for members, Lawal Liman, chairman of the party’s caretaker committee in Zamfara, said on Thursday.

According to him, executives of the party in each of the 14 local goverment areas and executives from each of the 147 wards will receive two cattle each.

“Other beneficiaries of the gesture include women, youth groups and elders of the party, as well as religious and community leaders in the state, and state party executives,” he added.





He noted that the distribution of the cattle was ongoing by a nine-man committee headed by a Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission in the state, Alhaji Muhammad Muttaka-Rini.

He called on Muslims to use the month of Ramadan to pray for peace and stability of the state and Nigeria in general.

Newsmen report that the former governor had recently donated 130,000 trailer loads of food items to people of the state for breaking of Ramadan fast.