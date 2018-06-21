Ambassador Lawali Muhammad Liman, the Chairman of Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has assured that all arrangements have been made to ensure the security of Zamfara delegates to the forthcoming APC National convention.

Addressing newsmen after his meeting with the stakeholders in Gusau, the chairman noted that insecurity has enveloped the state, stressing that both the President Muhammadu Buhari and the Governor Abdulaziz Yari were mindful of the insecurity situation in the state.

He appealed to the delegates to ensure that they conducted themselves according to the dictate of their religion, adding that Zamfara is a Shari’a state.

The chairman explained that the state government has promised to assist the delegates, saying that he was very optimistic that the convention would record a very huge success.