



Former President of Zambia and Head of mission, Electoral Institute for Sustainable Development in Africa, EISA, Mr Rupiah Banda, has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of voters and election officers in the ongoing Presidential and National Assembly elections in Nigeria so far.

Speaking to journalists at Voting Unit 022 at Ministers Hill, Maitama Abuja, President Banda said “our observation so far is that people are eager to vote. Wherever we’ve gone, we see ladies and gentlemen, youths are on the lines ready to vote; and they are peaceful.”

“They are following the rules and regulations. We are very impressed with that,” he added. Asked to comment on general election process as to free and fair or otherwise, Mr. Banda said “it’s too early to say” whether it is free, fair or not. “We are not in a position to make that kinds of prediction yet,” he stated.

He said EISA has seven missions spread all over the country to observe the process. The mission is observing the elections in nine states of the federation.

“Our observation is that there is eagerness to vote, which shows the Nigerian people want to express themselves during this election. People are lined up and patiently ready to vote,” Banda said.

There are five Polling Units at the centre. Some voters who spoke to newsmen at the voting centre say they are comfortable with the process so far. They say there has not been any issue with the Card Reader. The security officers were seen conducting themselves in the best professional manna.