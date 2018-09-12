A member of the House of Representatives from Kwara state, Zakari Mohammed, has said that the famed federal might cannot defeat the Bukola Saraki ‘winning political machinery’ in Kwara state.

The former spokesman of the House was at the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja on Tuesday to submit his expression of interest and nomination forms to vie for the governorship ticket of the party in Kwara.

Speaking to journalists afterwards, he said the Saraki political structure is resilient and cannot be overwhelmed by any federal might following the defection of the Senate President from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said if given the chance, he would pursue programmes on job creation for the teeming unemployed youths of the state.

The aspirant said he would also concentrate on sports development to ensure that most youths in the state are gainfully engaged.

Mohammed also noted that he would pay attention to infrastructure development to meet the yearning of the people.

He said: “I intend to use my vast experience in the education sector to catapult the sector in the state.

“I will equally create jobs through agriculture as this is the tonic we need to galvanise our people from the urban cities and create more jobs for our people.