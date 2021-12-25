Yuletide: PDP felicitates with Edo people

Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has extended its warm and sincere compliments of the yuletide season to the people of the state.

In a statement signed by the State Chairman of the party, Dr Tony Aziegbemi, the party stated thus: “As we celebrate this wonderful season occasioned by the birthday of our Lord, Jesus Christ, we give God all the glory for the joys, the victories and strength with which we embraced and endured all the events and revelations that shaped our 2021.

“We thank the Glorious Edo people for the support and encouragement our Government, Governor and Party have continued to receive. We are grateful.

“May the New Year be filled with special moments of warmth, peace, happiness and successes.

“We also wish to express our gratitude to our members for their commitment, love, courage and steadfastness this past year. A year filled with challenges, we are grateful for your support!

“I draw the attention of our members to the fact that ‘politics is the art of the possible’. I wish and hope that we are guided as we usher in 2022.

“As we approach 2022, we must continue to show Edo people why they must keep faith with PDP by propagating its programmes and letting them know that only PDP can rescue Nigeria.”

Aiziegbemi also reminded the good people of Edo State that His Excellency, Gov. Godwin Obaseki is laying a solid foundation for the future.

According to him, Governor Obaseki-led PDP government launched the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub in Benin City, with the pledge to sustain programmes and reforms to ensure Edo youths realize their fullest potential.

“He also commissioned the Edo Tech Park, an elite software engineering and leadership training institute that will produce 15,000 world-class software engineers in the state within the next five years.

“The government’s aim is to transform Edo into the technology outsourcing nerve Centre in Africa. It is clear that PDP and Governor Obaseki are committed to empowering the youths and preparing them for the future while increasing our GDP!

“As you celebrate this festive season, remember to observe the Covid-19 protocols, especially with the threat of the OMICRON variant in the air.

“Always wear your face masks, maintain social distancing, and regularly wash your hands with soap and running water.

“Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year in advance to the Glorious and Beautiful Edo People!” he declared.