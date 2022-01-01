Yuletide: Don warns against excess consumption of fruit juices, ice creams

A researcher and Professor of Biochemical Toxicology, Polycarp Okafor, has cautioned against excessive consumption of fruit juices and ice cream during the yuletide, especially by children under five years.

Okafor, a Lecturer at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), gave the advice in an interview with newsmen in Umuahia, the Abia State capital Saturday.

He explained that some of the products have high concentrations of toxicants which are dangerous to health.

Quoting the World Health Organization (WHO), Okafor revealed children under five years of age carry 40 per cent of the food-borne disease burden with 125,000 deaths every year.

He added that to date, it was doubtful if there was a hospital in Nigeria that could diagnose and treat diseases such as Blue Baby Syndrome or Methemogloninaemia.

He noted that “such diseases are associated with ingestion of high levels of nitrite, which are found in such products.”

Okafor, who said he had spent some years doing research on fruit drinks and animal feeds, noted that most of the products consumed by man and animals could be compromised.

“They are leading causes of low life expectancy in the country” he hinted.