<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) has congratulated the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and his Katsina State counterpart, Aminu Bello Masari, for their successful swearing in for a second four years in office, saying the body looks forward to sustaining the relationship between it and the states.

In a statement by the Federation signed by its National Secretary, Patrick Okpavuerhe, the body noted that the two governors deserves commendation for their support for development of grassroots sports in their various states during their first tenure and expressed optimism that their second tenure will usher in more grassroots development programmes in the state.

“We want to congratulate Governor Ganduje and his Deputy, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna who incidentally is the National President of YSFON as well as the Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari, for having a successful swearing in ceremony for second time in office.

“This congratulation became necessary because the two governors during their first tenure collaborated with YSFON to develop sports at the grassroots level and they must be encouraged to do more”, the statement said.

YSFON while charging other state governments to emulate them appealed to the governors to continue their partnership with the body and the sponsorship of some of its programmes to ensure continuity.

“There is need for other state governors to emulate them and partner with us to develop sports at the grassroots level which will help reduce unemployment, crime, social vices and youthful exuberance in the society.