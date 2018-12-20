The Young Progressives Party has concluded plans to sue the Presidency over the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to give his assent to the amended Electoral Act as passed by the National Assembly.

YPP’s National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Egbeola Wale Martins, revealed this after the party’s National Executive Committee meeting at its National Secretariat in Abuja.

Martins told newsmen: “The party resolved that the proposed road walk to protest the decline of assent to the 2018 Amended Electoral Act Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari should be postponed owing to the refusal of relevant security agencies to give the required authorization needed to embark on such lawful protest citing the fragile security situation in Abuja and environs.

He went further to state that the party was “not foreclosing the possibility of a future protest”, but “the NEC has mandated its legal department to commence the process of filing a suit against the President with the National Assembly joined as a party in the suit in order to compel the former to sign or latter to override his veto”.

He described the decision as “unpatriotic, selfishly motivated and could be a recipe for violence in the 2019 elections if not rescinded considering the many flaws identified in the current Electoral Act”.

The NEC also commended the party’s Vice Presidential candidate, Hajia Umma Getso’s “impressive performance at the just concluded national debate organized by BON while also calling on all members for more overwhelming support for the party’s Presidential candidate, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu during the Presidential debate scheduled to hold on January 19, 2019”.

The party called on Nigerians to elect its candidates, arguing: “The YPP remains the only credible alternative and the genuine third force Nigerians have been yearning for.”