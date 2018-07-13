Newly-registered political party, Young Progressives Party, has kicked against newly formed Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, stressing that it will not favour Nigerians.

The party in a statement released to the press and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Egbeola Wale Martins, the party lamented that the coalition was executed out of crave for power, hate, selfishness and desperation and not necessarily the need to transform Nigeria into an Eldorado.

Martins said: “May we remind Nigerians that there was a similar awkward political alliance in 2014 with the sole aim of wrestling power from the incumbent but only for us to discover after a successful transition the high level unpreparedness for governance, which is a price we are still paying today as nation. Ironically, the same scenario is about to repeat itself and we cannot afford to allow these “dealers” who have come together to bargain who gets what from what is left of Nigeria to deceive us again.”

Martins further lamented that it is ironic that the same individulas that have led us to this sorry and pitiable state are still the same set of individuals who intend to deliver us.

It said: “Moreover, it is even an affront on our collective resolve as Nigerians for the same characters who have been in the political space for over four decades especially from 1999 till date and known to be responsible for all kinds of demeaning statistics about Nigeria such as the nation with the highest rate of poverty, out of school children, maternal and infant mortality to mention but a few suddenly become the symbol of moral rectitude and hope that can pull our nation out of this current murky waters of underdevelopment plunged into in the first place by them.

“Enough of trading with Nigeria as if she were a commodity. Enough of raping Nigeria over and over again. There is no PDP or APC, patriot or victimized but what exist is the depressed poor voting masses and the extremely rich political elites and Nigeria may remain at the same spot or even worse if we continue to look helplessly without fighting for the soul of our great nation from these oppressors who are driven by greed.

“What we need is a total departure from the old order. We need something fresh, inspiring and daring for Nigeria to exit this continuous circle of rat race she has found herself for almost six decades. Nothing will change until we dare to do things differently in order to get a different and rewarding result.”

It also reassured that the YPP remains neutral and will not join either the APC or the PDP so as not to be a part of the people who mortgaged the future of the country.

It added: “The Young Progressive Party is undaunted, resolute and want to use this medium to reassure Nigerians that we will not join forces with those responsible for our present quagmire whether PDP or APC and neither would it be said of our party when posterity beckons that we were part of those who mortgaged the future of Nigeria.

“The once hazy political atmosphere is now beginning to have some clarity and we now understand the stance of individuals and political parties in Project-Nigeria however, if you are still in doubt of the much awaited third force Nigerians have been yearning for, look no further as the Young Progressive Party make bold to say our party remains the only unpolluted and credible alternative for all Nigerians both young and old who are tired of the current status quo. Join us today in this rescue mission of salvaging Nigeria from those who are bent on strangulating her.”