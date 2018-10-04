



Comrade Chibuzor Onyije, Chairman of the Young People’s Party in Enugu State, has said that there will be no automatic ticket to anybody defecting to contest for any position under the party platform.

Speaking to News Agency of Nigeria in Enugu on Thursday, Onyije made it clear that the party would stick to the best way of choosing qualified and credible candidates for the elections.

He said: “We have lots of people defecting to our party with intention of getting an automatic ticket to contest under the umbrella of our party.

“YPP is not a money seeking party and cannot give any individual an automatic ticket because we believe and value our integrity.

“We are taking over every position we are going to file a candidate because I believe that we are going to have the best of aspirants.

“This party has the best of all others and you will see a paradigm shift as YPP has come to stay and designed to serve generation upon generation.”

He said that many people have picked the party forms for the House of Assembly and House of Representatives adding that it would hold its primaries on October 6.

Onyije said: “By tomorrow, we are going to come up with the list of candidates for each position and on Saturday the party primary election will take place at our secretariat.’’

He said that there had been massive registration of people who were defecting from other political parties apparently for failure to secure tickets to contest.

Onyije noted that in any position the party failed to produce a credible candidate, it had no other option than to support any credible and people’s choice candidate from other party.